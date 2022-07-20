Kiccha Sudeep breaks silence over Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn

Credit: File photo

Recently, Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep was involved in a Twitter battle with Ajay Devgn over a national language debate. It all started when Ajay took to Twitter and mocked Kiccha Sudeep and defended the Hindi language. He also called Hindi ‘the national language’ of India.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, one being asked about his bond with Ajay Devgn, Kiccha Sudeep said, “I am telling you 100% there is a small misinterpretation there. He tweeted to me but he was very sweet enough to retweet back and say 'I got my answer Sudeep, thanks for clearing it up'."

The actor also talked about a third person, he stated, “I am very sure the man I know would never tweet in Hindi. It's definitely a third-person idea behind it. I do not want to know or conclude on that.”

Earlier, Kiccha Sudeep replied to Ajay Devgn after he ended Twitter battle. He told Ajay Devgn that he is not blaming him for the misinterpretation over his ‘Hindi’ remark. However, he felt happy after receiving tweet from Ajay.

He wrote, “Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regardsnded Twitter Battle.”

Ajay Devgn had tweeted, “Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."

Sudeep never limited himself to one industry, and he has always been open to collaborating with different talents. Recently while promoting his upcoming action-adventure, Kiccha stated that he is not into pre-planning, and goes with the flow. While speaking to Indian Express, the actor added, "I don’t sit with a pre-conceived notion that I can’t do this or that. I don’t put limitations on myself. If it excites me, I just go ahead. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t." Kiccha is a believer in his instincts. "I am a filmmaker and actor, and I’d like to cater myself to many, many things and not barricade myself to one particular thing. I don’t like to work under some radar. I would like to travel. I’d continue to do films for my directors and writers of my own state, also for all those people who write for me in other industries,” the actor stated.