The Met Gala 2025 is just around the corner, and Kiara Advani, who is all set to make her debut at the global fashion event, has already landed in New York ahead of the big day.

The soon-to-be mom took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from her hotel room in New York, which proves that the actress received a warm welcome. The photo featured a beautifully arranged table with a vase of pink roses, chocolates, and a cake shaped like a tiny mannequin wearing a black gown and pearl set. A booklet titled The MET Gala was also visible, with the famous Met steps on the cover.

Last year, Kiara made her debut at Cannes, attending the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. Now, her Met Gala debut will definitely elevate her global appeal. Previously, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have added an Indian touch to the Met Gala with their stunning presence.





Meanwhile, Kiara is expecting her first child with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple, in February 2025, announced their pregnancy with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives."Since then, they have kept a low profile, making only a few public appearances.



Kiara and Sidharth's love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah, and in February 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan. (ANI)

