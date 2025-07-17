Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to follow no-photo policy for their newborn baby

Sidharth and Kiara gifted a cute card and a pack of sweets to the paparazzi station outside the hospital in Mumbai, where their baby girl was born earlier this week.

Bollywood’s new parents, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have followed in their contemporaries’ footsteps to keep up their newborn baby girl’s privacy. The couple has put out a no-photography rule for the little one for the media while sharing a pack of sweets. In a cute card to the paparazzi, they sought blessings and privacy.

Sidharth and Kiara gifted a cute card and a pack of sweets to the paparazzi station outside the hospital in Mumbai, where their baby girl was born earlier this week. The note on the card read, "No photos please, only blessings". Check the picture of the card here:







Sidharth and Kiara announce the arrival of their baby girl

Sidharth and Kiara were blessed with a baby girl on July 15. Both the mother and the baby are reported to be healthy. The actress was taken to H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for her delivery. The couple announced the good news with a cute post on Instagram, which featured a pink-themed design with illustrations of balloons and leaves, along with the message, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. Kiara & Sidharth."

Earlier, in February, the couple announced their pregnancy, as they shared a picture on the social media platform of themselves holding baby socks, and captioned it, "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon".

Later, in May, the actress debuted her blossoming baby bump in a stunning ensemble by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta at the 2025 MET Gala at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.The actress took to Instagram, and had shared a string of pictures dressed in Gaurav Gupta Couture titled ‘Bravehearts’. She wore a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts with a dramatic white cape. The actress wrote, “Mama’s first Monday in May.” Her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t take his eyes off his wife as he shared the pictures on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Heart emoji both brave hearts”.



Sidharth and Kiara's love life



Sid and Kiara tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media. Prior to this, the actress had shared a heartwarming moment on social media as she played with adorable puppies, radiating joy and excitement.

The actress will be next seen in ‘War 2’.



(With inputs from IANS)