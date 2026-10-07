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Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy, calls it 'greatest gift', Bollywood showers love; See viral post

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their second pregnancy on Oct 7 with their daughter Saraayah, 15 months after their first child.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy, calls it 'greatest gift', Bollywood showers love; See viral post
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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their second pregnancy on October 7 with a cute family photo featuring daughter Saraayah and tiny baby booties. The couple posted on their Instagram as they prepare to welcome their second child, 15 months after their first.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child, as announced on Instagram on October 7. They shared a family photo with their daughter Saraayah, showcasing tiny knitted booties and captioning it "Blessed once again." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She made her debut at the Met Gala while visibly pregnant, becoming the first Indian actress to walk the red carpet with a baby bump. She wore a custom Gaurav Gupta design titled Bravehearts, featuring a golden breastplate symbolising the bond between mother and child.

Also read: Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: Know all about Indian women's cricket new captain's salary, endorsements, WPL contract and more

Bollywood showers love

As soon as the post went live, Bollywood celebs flooded the comments with love. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Love love you".Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "Mommy and Daddy again yayyy" just 14 minutes after the post. Parineeti Chopra said, "Congratssss guyss" while Masaba Gupta and Ayesha Official simply wrote "Congratulations. " Athiyashetty also reacted to the post. Rakulpreet also commented, "Ohhhhh wowwwwww... this is such lovely news, God bless. " Manish Malhotra also shared heart emoji in the comment section and many more celebrities congratulated them and shared their love on their post.

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