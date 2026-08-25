Kiara Advani reveals Yash's reaction to her pregnancy news during Toxic shoot: 'I will never forget that...'

Kiara Advani said Yash smiled with tears when she shared her pregnancy news during Toxic shoot, revealed at Chennai pre-release event of the film releasing on August 26, 2026.

Kiara Advani said Yash had tears in his eyes when she told him about her pregnancy during the shoot of Toxic. At the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups pre-release event in Chennai, the actress revealed the intimate experience.

Kiara reveals pregnancy news on Toxic sets

Kiara said that Yash and filmmaker Geetu Mohandas were the first people she told about her pregnancy, followed by her family. She claimed that this was something she had never revealed before. Kiara remembered their response at the event.

"You were the first two people I told when I got pregnant, after my family," she said. I don't think the practicalities or how we would finish the movie at that precise moment were considered. "We're going to have the time of our lives now, Kiara," you both exclaimed, grinning with tears in your eyes and congratulating me. In the movie, Kiara portrays Nadia. She collaborated with Yash and Geetu Mohandas on the movie.

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Kiara says Yash's reaction touched her

Kiara expressed how moved she was by their reaction. She claimed that it demonstrated Yash and Geetu's character outside of the workplace. I was so touched to just see someone so happy for me," she remarked. You said, "Come on set, be comfortable, and eat whatever you want." I will always remember that. We will also produce the greatest movie. And we really did.

"You truly, truly did make me feel like I could do anything in that moment," she remarked, thanking them both. I am grateful for your humanity. And I want to thank you for being the greatest team. She also discussed the film's vision. "There was only one vision to take Indian cinema, take the best artists and technicians from our country, and put this film on the globe," she said.