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Kiara Advani reveals why she agreed to do Yash's Toxic: 'When I heard the narration, I was...'

Kiara Advani says she signed Toxic with Yash because the character was well-written and she felt ready for a bold role. The film releases on 19 March 2026.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Kiara Advani reveals why she agreed to do Yash's Toxic: 'When I heard the narration, I was...'
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Kiara Advani has opened up about why she said yes to Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups with Yash. The actor said she took the film because the character gave her 'all the meat an actor longs for' and she felt confident enough to do something bold.

'I was mesmerised by the character'

Kiara discussed her choice to appear in the Yash-starring film in an interview with Femina. 'I was enthralled with how fully realised this character was, all the meat an actor yearns for, when I heard the narration. I thought I had advanced to a point in my career where I felt competent enough to play a character like that,' she remarked. Her character is titled Nadia, though specifics regarding her part are still being kept secret. Online attention has already been drawn to her scenes with Yash and the recently revealed assets. Yash and Kiara's chemistry was described as "sizzling hot" by many social media users, who also expressed excitement for the movie.

As an actor, Kiara also mentioned that she didn't want to be boxed. 'Stereotyping women in a box bothers me. 'Why shouldn't our characters be more than that since we are so much more than that?' she said. According to her, female roles ought to be complex, realistic, and strong. When her first appearance was made public last year, Kiara remarked on Instagram that the part 'demanded more from me physically, mentally, emotionally' and that it was her 'toughest one yet.'

Also read: Alliance: Aly Goni shares he had rejected Jasmin Bhasin's proposal, reveals how she won him over in 2 years | Viral video

About 'Toxic'

Toxic is a fairytale For Grown-Ups, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash. The film has been shot in English and Kannada, with plans for dubbed versions in multiple languages. It is set for a theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. The cast includes Yash, Kiara, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas.

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