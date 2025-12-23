FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

Kiara Advani returned to the spotlight after becoming a mother, impressing fans with her elegant first photoshoot, soft makeup and minimal jewellery, as she gracefully embraced motherhood and fashion together.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 05:07 PM IST

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently made a stunning return to the spotlight with her first photoshoot after becoming a mother. The actress, who gave birth to her little girl, Saraayah, appeared in the new images as someone sure of herself, elegant, and glowing. The pictures taken during her photoshoot immediately went viral on all social media platforms, with all the fans commenting on her elegance and serene demeanour. This photoshoot is a significant occasion for Kiara since she is already juggling twin responsibilities of being a mother for the first time and gradually coming back to the fashion scene and attending public events.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Kiara Advani wore a stylish corset-inspired outfit for her first photoshoot after becoming a mother. The structured design imparted her a queenly and posh appearance, which the onlookers associated with a French queen. The costume was presented classically and forcefully, underlining self-assurance rather than a heavy dose of glamour. Its neat lines and body-hugging shape contributed a contemporary aspect while remaining timeless and elegant.

Kiara picked up a gentle and natural appearance that made her features more visible, but still not too much. She applied light makeup on her eyes, had fresh, glowing skin and a lip colour that was not very bright, giving her a peaceful and elegant look. Her hair was fixed nicely, which contributed to the royal atmosphere of the photography. She used very little jewellery and selected fine pieces which went well with her dress but did not distract the viewer from her.

Also read: Saif Kareena Taimur celebrate give family goals, celebrates Christmas, Soha Ali drops viral photos, netizens react: 'Perfect Family Goals'

Fans praise her grace and confidence:

Social media was instantly inundated with fans' compliments as the pictures were made public. Multiple people were in awe of how Kiara managed to maintain her confidence and poise after giving birth. The feedback stressed her radiance, sophistication and the way she was going through the new phase of life, being powerful and fashionable.

This photo shoot is more than just about the style of dressing, and it is a tribute to the very essence of womanhood, motherhood and self-assurance. The profile of Kiara Advani shows that change can be, and a lot of women taking the plunge into a new life journey find it somehow beautiful; thus, the change will be inspiring.

