What is Kiara Advani's real name? know her relation to Bollywood stars Juhi Chawla, Ashok Kumar

The internet is buzzing over Kiara Sidharth's wedding. Social media is flooded with photos of the various rituals taking place at Jaiselmer's Suryagarh Hotel. The entire nation currently wants to know all about the wedding. The guest list of the couple's wedding includes Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

While we all know by now that Kiara and Sidharth's love bloomed from the sets of Shershah. What many of us don't know is that Kiara Advani is not the real name of the Lust stories actress.

Kiara Alia Advani

Kiara's real first name is Alia. She revealed that she changed it to Kiara before her 1st film, Fugly was released in 2014. She said that Salman Khan advised her to alter her name as Alia Bhatt was already a renowned name in the industry. Her name 'Kiara' was inspired by Priyanka Chopra's character in Anjaana Anjaani, released in 2010. In fact, her Instagram handle also reads Kiara Alia Advani.

Kiara Advani's relation to Ashok Kumar, Juhi Chawla

While only few people know of her real name, even fewer of us know that Kiara Advani is related to veteran actor Ashok Kumar and former Miss India Juhi Chawla. During an interview at Social media stars, Kiara explained that, “Basically, my grandfather got married and my nani–who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather’s brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them. I got to know more about them, once I started telling my parents that I wanted to get into films.”

About her relation with Juhi Chawla, she said, “My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met… except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father’s childhood friend.” At this point, Janice said, “You just called her Juhi aunty!” Kiara responded, “I don’t think she will kill me. She was the only person I met. She is very grounded. I never felt that she was a huge film star, and she was just like my parent’s friends. We would meet at birthday parties. I would be dancing and choreographing dances with her kids. I was one of those kids. All of them would be my backup dancers. That would be the extent of the filminess.”