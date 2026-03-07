Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say...

Explained: Why US-Iran War could push LPG cylinder prices in India to Rs 2,300
ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani will not play Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic. According to Hindustan Times, a source called the casting rumours baseless, and the filmmakers have not yet announced who will portray the legendary actress. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani would play legendary actress Madhubala in a new biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Fans were excited at the news, as Kiara has previously expressed interest in challenging roles, including biographical films.
Bollywood has been discussing the Madhubala biopic for multiple years. The project faced delays because of problems with both budget and production. The film will now proceed under the direction of Jasmeet K Reen, according to reports, which state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will serve as producer. Fans are excited to discover which actor will portray Madhubala, who remains one of Indian cinema's most legendary actresses, famous for her performances in Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Barsaat Ki Raat.
According to HT, a source close to the project has strongly denied these rumours. The source said, 'There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Kiara Advani being cast in a Madhubala biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The claims are completely baseless and speculative.' This confirms that Kiara Advani is not part of the project, and the casting reports are false.
The filmmakers need to announce their casting decision for the lead role of the Madhubala biopic because fans are currently waiting for updates from them. The project maintains high audience interest because Madhubala remains a legendary figure in Indian cinema, while people anticipate the announcement of her story's cinematic portrayal.