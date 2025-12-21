Kiara Advani FIRST look out from Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’ fans spot Harley Quinn vibes

Kiara Advani’s first look as Nadia in Toxic impressed fans with her bold, emotional avatar, marking her post-motherhood comeback ahead of the film’s March 2026 release.

Actress Kiara Advani recently unveiled her first look as Nadia in the upcoming movie Toxic. In that movie, the look is like a fairytale for grown-ups. Yash, who is the co-star of hers in the movie, posted the poster on his social media account, resulting in an instant buzz amongst the fans as well as moviegoers. In the photograph, Kiara is depicted in a high-slit black off-shoulder gown, illuminated by spectacular lighting, her face covered in tears. The look on her face conveys a strong and emotional character, and the daring and stylish nature of some fans even led them to draw a parallel between her and Harley Quinn.

The look has stirred up a lot of buzz as it portrays Kiara in a totally different and new avatar, distinct from her earlier roles. The fans seem to be really taken aback by her assertive posture and the overall dramatic feel of the poster, which indicates that the character of Nadia will be powerful, enigmatic and multifaceted.

Fan reactions:

Supporters flooded social media with comments praising Kiara’s look. Many called it powerful and striking, while others expressed curiosity about her character and how she would perform in this intense role. Because it is Kiara's debut project post-motherhood, she is really anticipated by fans to be back on the screen and in such a daring role. The poster has initiated a flood of conversations regarding her makeover and the fresh vibe that she will be bringing to the movie.

About the movie:

Toxic is 'A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', and the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, with Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair among the cast. The project was produced as a dual-language film in Kannada and English. It commanded a release in six languages on March 19, 2026. The producers intend to appeal to the entire nation and make a considerable difference through this multilingual release.

What to Expect:

The character implied in the first look poster is emotional, daring, and interesting, thus granting the fans much to expect. Getting the bold new appearance of Kiara, along with the film's unprecedented storyline, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is becoming one of the most-hailed movies of the year 2026. People are looking forward to receiving more looks and news concerning the film.