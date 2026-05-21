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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra head for vacation; actress shares in-flight glimpse of daughter Saraayah: 'Life doesn’t turn out like that'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra head for vacation; actress shares in-flight

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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra head for vacation; actress shares in-flight glimpse of daughter Saraayah: 'Life doesn’t turn out like that'

Kiara Advani shared a sweet in-flight glimpse of her daughter Saraayah while travelling with Sidharth Malhotra for a family vacation. The couple continues to keep their daughter’s face private since her birth in July 2025.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 21, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra head for vacation; actress shares in-flight glimpse of daughter Saraayah: 'Life doesn’t turn out like that'
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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen heading out on a family vacation, and a small in-flight moment shared by Kiara featuring their daughter Saraayah has won hearts online.

In-flight glimpse of baby Saraayah:

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Actress Kiara Advani recently shared some photos of her daughter Saraayah from inside an aircraft as the couple travelled for a vacation. She posted a story on her Instagram account, in which there was the baby’s tiny hand along with a toy placed near the flight window. The couple, Kiara and Sidharth, have kept their daughter’s face private since her birth on July 15, 2025, but they sometimes share small moments of her life, maintaining privacy around Saraayah's identity.

Airport appearance before family trip:

Before boarding their flight, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport, where they looked pretty laid-back and very stylish too, as they headed off for what seems like a holiday. The duo’s appearance, it instantly grabbed attention on social media because fans admired their effortless travel vibe, and that small family kind of bonding moment. It was one of those simple scenes that still feels kinda warm and neat, right before travel.

Also read: Drishyam 3 hits cinemas today: Know where to revisit Drishyam, Drishyam 2 on OTT, their box office records

Kiara on parenting and personal views:

Recently, Kiara Advani got some online flak after she talked about relationships during a podcast sit-down with Raj Shamani. During the chat, she said she does not want her daughter to feel limited when it comes to life choices, especially in matters of dating and marriage. 

Kiara shared that she wants Saraayah to live her life fully, and make her own call, like whether she wants to date someone, or tie the knot, or even choose not to marry at all. She also looked back at her own timeline, mentioning that her earlier relationships sort of shaped her and in the end, it brought her to her current partner, Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their daughter Saraayah on July 15, 2025, and have since embraced parenthood while keeping their child away from the public eye. The couple continues to share glimpses of their new life as parents, including special moments like Kiara’s first Mother’s Day celebration, when Sidharth surprised her with pancakes.

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