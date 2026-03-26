Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s love story

Khwaab Dekhoon from Ek Din beautifully showcases the growing romance between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, with soothing music and visuals. The song adds to the film’s buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

Ek Din has kept the audience excited with its trailer and the title track. Now, yet another song, Khwaab Dekhoon, has been released, taking the audience further into the world of romance!

Aamir Khan Productions:

The upcoming film Ek Din has been eagerly awaited by the audience. Bringing a gentle love story to the screen, the film has kept viewers hooked with its trailer and captivating songs. Continuing the spree, the song Khwaab Dekhoon from the film is now out, taking us deeper into the magical world of romance between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, as their love story gradually begins to take shape.

Khwaab Dekhoon from Ek Din is truly a blissful listen. Set against beautiful landscapes, the song portrays the evolving love story of Sai and Junaid. We see a shy and gentle Junaid falling in love with the enchanting and lively Sai, and together, they exude a kind of pure romance that is rare to witness today. The song stays true to its soothing and romantic vibe.

Sung in the magical voices of Arijit Singh and Tarannum Malik Jain, Khwaab Dekhoon is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Arijit’s soulful voice touches hearts and evokes the true essence of love, making it a beautiful composition that further amplifies the excitement to watch this magical love story.

Viral song watch: https://youtu.be/ujaFXF381Og?si=J8LVDxe93nBs5cGF

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Aamir Khan with the filmmaker:

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have gifted audiences unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre, sparking fresh excitement among fans. Their coming together once again has heightened curiosity, with audiences keen to witness the charm they recreate on screen.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theatres on 1st May 2026.'