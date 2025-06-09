Recently, a paparazzi member shared a video of Khushi and Vedang Raina as they stepped out to attend Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash. Though they refrained from posing together, they were caught on camera, unaware of being filmed.

Relationships are often subject to public scrutiny and commentary in Bollywood, and rumoured couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are no exception. The duo often make headlines for their personal life more than their acting career. They have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and even on holiday together. The chatter about their rumoured dating life doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon, even though they maintain a stoic silence, refusing to either acknowledge or confirm their relationship.

Recently, a paparazzi member shared a video of Khushi and Vedang Raina as they stepped out to attend Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash. Though they refrained from posing together, they were caught on camera, unaware of being filmed. The clip, which appeared to be zoomed, captured the rumoured couple holding hands and being engaged in an intense discussion. While some social media users assumed that Khushi Kapoor seemed irked, some gushed over the cute moment. However, most of them criticised the paparazzi for zooming in on their private conversation and uploading it.

“Kyun aise ochi harkate karte hai aap log. Give them space,” wrote a user. “Shameless media as always,” commented another user. “Looks like a movie promotion. There is no way they would behave like this in public otherwise,” opined a netizen. Meanwhile, a similar incident took place when Khushi was grieving the loss of her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, and paparazzi zoomed in, raising questions on the invasion of privacy.

Coming back to Khushi and Vedang’s relationship, the actress had spoken about how she navigates the aspect of being an actor, that they are subjected to scrutiny for their personal life. “It’s definitely new for me and it’s not something I had to put much thought into before. I would like my work to be the main focus. I understand there’s a certain curiosity when you’re in the public eye but I think it’s best to keep your personal life private and let your work be the priority," she told Harper’s Bazaar India.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s musical romantic-comedy ‘The Archies’. Khushi was last seen in Nadaaniyaan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, while Vedang featured alongside Alia Bhatt in Jigra.