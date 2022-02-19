Khushi Kapoor looks desirable in co-ord set, father Boney, sisters Janhvi-Anshula react

Although Khushi Kapoor hasn't made her debut on the big screen, she already has a fan base for her. The Jr Kapoor took Instagram by storm as she posted a carousel post. In the post, Khushi looked alluring in a yellow co-ord dress, and her smile added more charm to her look. Khushi uploaded the picture with the caption of shining stars emoji.

Have a look

Khushi's profile has more than 700K followers, and this picture of Khushi fetched more than 100K likes, that too within an hour. Apart from followers, her family members have also liked the picture and they showered their love in the comment section. Sister Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Can I give u kissy and one cheek bite plz." Father Boney Kapoor commented with fire and hearts emojis. Sister Anshula said, "Obsessed with you." Suhana Khan also posted a smiling face emoji in the comment section. Whereas Maheep Kapoor poured heart emojis on her post and Aaliyah Kashyap said, "Wow outfit."

READ Khushi Kapoor drops sizzling hot bedroom mirror selfie, Suhana Khan reacts

Khushi usually sets the internet on fire by posting such hot pictures. Last year in December, she shared a jaw-dropping bedroom mirror selfie in a brown short dress, on Instagram.

Khushi Kapoor posted a beautiful picture in which she can be seen wearing a sexy mini dress, teamed up with a small mini handbag. She stunned her fans with her bold and on-point eye makeup. Also, she gave a glimpse of her bedroom. As soon as she dropped her picture, her fans and friends started commenting on it.

Star kids including Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor also commented on her photo. Suhana dropped heart eye emoticons, while Shanaya commented, “Princessss.” One of her fans wrote, “You’re just wow.” The second user mentioned, “Nice dress.

Khushi Kapoor is the third star-kid rumoured to be attached to the Netflix project ‘The Archies’. Zoya Akhtar is confirmed as the director of the film and Khushi, Agastya, and Suhana will reportedly make their debuts with this film.