Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistry 'feels just right'

Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna will star in 'Mom 2', produced by Boney Kapoor. Inspired by late Sridevi’s 2017 film 'Mom', the film tells a new story of strength and justice, with makers praising the duo’s chemistry.

Bollywood is set to revisit one of its most emotional dramas as Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna join hands for 'Mom 2', a sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Mom' that starred the late Sridevi. The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor, who is bringing back the powerful spirit of the original story while giving it a fresh, modern twist.

Fresh story, not a direct sequel

According to the makers, Mom 2 won’t pick up from where the original left off but will instead tell a new story inspired by the same emotions of love, justice and strength. The movie will focus on two strong women, played by Khushi and Karishma, whose lives intertwine in a heartwarming yet intense way.

The producers revealed that Khushi and Karishma’s on-screen chemistry 'feels just right', and their performances perfectly balance innocence and maturity. While Khushi brings freshness and youthful energy to her role, Karishma adds emotional weight and depth with her experience. Together, they are expected to create a strong connection that drives the film’s emotional core.

Behind the scenes and rising expectations

Mom 2 is being directed by Girish Kohli, who co-wrote the original film, ensuring the essence of Sridevi’s Mom stays alive while exploring a new narrative. Reports suggest that the film has already gone on floors, with shooting underway and official announcements about the rest of the cast expected soon.

Boney Kapoor, who produced the first film as a tribute to his late wife Sridevi, reportedly felt emotionally connected to reviving the project. The team aims to present Mom 2 as a standalone story that honours the original’s legacy while appealing to a new generation of viewers.

With fans still cherishing Sridevi’s powerful performance in Mom (2017), expectations are naturally high. As Khushi Kapoor takes on a project so closely tied to her mother’s cinematic legacy, audiences are eager to see how she and Karishma Tanna breathe new life into this emotional, modern-day story of strength, love and redemption.