Khloe Kardashian reveals she hasn’t had s*x in 3 years in shocking ‘The Kardashians’ confession

Khloe Kardashian says she hasn't been sexually active in almost three years. The 41-year-old revealed that motherhood and work have kept her busy. Khloe opened up about her personal life on The Kardashians Season 7, when she learned about Julia Fox's celibacy in the premiere episode. Since her statement aired, the internet has been abuzz with reactions.

Khloe Kardashian's confession of 'Not Having Sex'

In the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Simon Huck is seen talking about Julia Fox's four-year celibacy. Simon, who founded the gummy brand Lemme with Khloe's sister Kourtney, has cast Julia as the face of their brand campaign. He says, "This gummy is also all about self-pleasure. So it's not just about partner pleasure." Simon then mentions Julia, whom he claims hasn't had sex in four years. Khloe responds, "I haven't had sex in over three years." Simon recommends the gummy, calling it "perfect" for her.

However, Simon is taken aback by Khloe's confession and asks, "Khloe, you're really not dating anyone? You don't have anyone on your roster?" Khloe denies seeing anyone right now. She says, "No. Not with anyone I'm texting. I don't have anyone's phone number."

Later in the episode, Khloe says, "I love turning 40. Turning 40 has been amazing. And I'm thrilled. I saw a meme, or a quote, or something, and was like, 'Why are you so happy?' And the person said, 'Because I'm not dating.'" And I was like, yeah, I'm actually feeling great with that energy right now."

Khloe Kardashian's Relationships

Khloe was married to professional basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. She then had relationships with rapper French Montana and basketball player James Harden. She began dating basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2016. The couple gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018. Despite their relationship going through ups and downs due to Thompson's alleged infidelity, they welcomed a son, Tatum, via surrogacy, who was born in July 2022.

