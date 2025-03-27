Storyteller Neelesh Mishra talks candidly to superstars Jeet Madnani and Prosenjit Chatterjee, dives into their roles in 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' and discuss with them their personal experiences.



Buoyed by the success of 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', Netflix has come out with 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'.

In what may be called one of the most promising series on the digital platform, the shows the political condition and crime scene of West Bengal since 1988.

Known for its rich culture, heritage, and literature, West Bengal has not been depicted as a land where crime and political nexus go hand in hand irrespective of the party in power.

Set against the backdrop of the late 1980s to early 2000s filmmaker Neeraj Pandey shows the nasty and debauched socio-political situation of the state.

Neelesh Mishra talks to Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee

Storyteller Neelesh Mishra talks candidly to superstars Jeet Madnani and Prosenjit Chatterjee, dives into their roles in 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' and discusses with them their personal experiences.

When asked by Neelesh Mishra if he had lost touch with the masses and the general people after becoming famous and successful in the film industry, Prosenjit said that he was impressed by Satyajit Ray's 'Nayak' and it served as an inspiration for his movie 'Autograph'.

Satyajit Ray inspires Prosenjit

He also said that it is difficult to know what goes on inside an actor, even those who are close to him can not understand it fully.

Interfering at this juncture, Jeet Madnani said that when light falls on an object, it casts a shadow, which gets bigger; similarly, an actor's shadow becomes bigger with success, but when the success is removed, he becomes what he was earlier.

Sharing his experience, Prosenjit told Neelesh Mishra that it was a challenge to not express his feelings with the co-star in the movie, however, an actor must use the opportunity in the shot to express his feelings.

Jeet Madnani shares challenges, experience

Jeet Madnani told Neelesh Mishra that it is always an opportunity to bring fresh and engaging characters into the film, and the second challenge is to bring a new story with every film.

He also said that the lines differentiating films on the language and regions are getting blurred, and what is emerging is the genre of Indian actors, where they all work for a common cause.

Amid laughter, jokes, seriousness, and bonhomie, the two actors talk to Neelesh Mishra and discuss their experiences about 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'.