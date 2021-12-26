‘KGF’ star Yash, wife Radhika Pandit celebrate Christmas with their kids -Check out adorable photos

'KGF’ star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are celebrating Christmas with their two children, Ayra and Yatharv. Radhika took to social media to post photos of their cute little celebration.

The family can be seen posing beside a beautifully adorned Christmas tree in the photo.

In a few other pics, the two munchkins are seen loving the Christmas tree with their mother. Ayra and Yatharv are twinning in yellow while celebrating the joyous event. These lovely stills exemplify Christmas in all its beauty.

Check out the pics here-

On December 9, 2016, South actor Yash married actress Radhika Pandit. They dated for about six years before getting married. In 2018, the couple brought their daughter Ayra into the world, followed by their son Yatharv in 2019.

On the professional front, Yash will appear in the second instalment of the ‘KGF’ franchise. Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj will also star in the highly anticipated film alongside the actor. Vijay Kiragandur financed the film, which has Ravi Basrur as the composer and Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer. ‘KGF Chapter 2’ will be released in Kannada on April 14, 2022. Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film will also be available. Prashanth Neel, who also directed the original, wrote and directed this sequel. The film's trailer has already been out, and people have reacted positively to it.