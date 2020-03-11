'KGF' star Yash shares funny conversation after giving daughter Ayra 'summer haircut'

Yash might be the star of 'KGF' but his latest Instagram post proves he's just a normal father who falls weak in front of his daughter. Yash shared a moment with his baby girl Ayra and the funny conversation he wrote alongside the image is sure to make your day.

The image that Yash shared has Ayra look at him angrily. Yash, in turn, looks tense on seeing Ayra, who is now bald. Sharing the photo, Yash wrote, "Ayra: Dad I know its summer... but I'm damn sure THIS is NOT summer cut!!! Dad: Well... ahem!!"

Here's his post:

Yash and baby Ayra visited the Srikanteshwara Temple, also known as the Nanjangudeshwara Temple, expectedly with Radhika Pandit. There is a popular belief that donating something in the temple helps bring luck and success. Donating hair too is quite a popular culture there.

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for the sequel of 'KGF' i.e. 'KGF: Chapter 2'. While Yash reprises his role as Rocky, the film would introduce another character Adheera which is being played by Sanjay Dutt. Raveena Tandon has also been roped in for the movie.