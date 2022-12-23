KGF star Yash says he doesn't want people of Karnataka to ill-treat Bollywood

File photo

After the release of his films KGF and KGF 2, the Kannada actor Yash became well-known throughout all of India. The sequel, which also starred Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, went on to become one of the most popular movies of this year. The actor recently stated in an interview that he wants every actor and director in his field to develop into a pan-Indian star, but he also noted that he doesn't want the people of Karnataka to disparage any other field.

During a recent conversation with Film Companion, the actor said, “I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced that problem when everyone treated us like that. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start ill-treating anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this North and south.”

“As a country, we should make good films, develop infrastructure, and build theatres. There is so much to do. This generation should stop fighting among ourselves, go out and compete with the rest of the world and say, ‘India has arrived’," he shared.

The highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022, KGF: Chapter 2, had Yash's final appearance. His dynamic portrayal of Rocky Bhai made him a national celebrity. The actor has not, however, made his future project public yet. The Kannada superstar recently posed for hundreds of admirers at an event, and his kind act was praised by many online users.

Recently, Naveen Gowda aka Yash attended Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva's wedding reception with his wife Radhika Pandit. Yash was spotted in a jet-black shirt, and he looked dapper while posing with Radhika. Within no time, the photos from the occasion went viral, and the fans went gaga over it.