KGF star Yash's mom files FIR against 5 promoters for Rs 64 lakh, accuses them of threatening, blackmail

Kannada star Yash's mother, actress-producer Puspha Arunkumar, has filed an FIR with the Karnataka Police, accusing 5 promoters of taking Rs 64 Lakh from her and not promoting her film

Kannada star Yash's mother, actress and producer Puspha Arunkumar, has filed an FIR with the Karnataka Police against 5 promoters, accusing them of defrauding her of Rs 64 lakh, threatening, and blackmailing her. The Karnataka Police has filed an FIR against five people, including a woman, after Pushpa registered a complaint against PRO Harish and four others.

On Wednesday, the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru filed the complaint. In the FIR, Harish Urs, Manu, Nitin, Mahesh Guru, and Swarnalatha are named as accused. According to police, Pushpa, who produced the film Kottalawadi, alleged that the accused took Rs 64 lakh from her and failed to promote the movie. The producer also alleged that instead of promoting the film, they vigorously de-promoted the film. What's worse is that Pushpa has also accused them of blackmail and issuing threats.

Pushpa Arunkumar interacted with the media

Pushpa also spoke to the media and explained, "Accused Harish Urs took money from us for film publicity. He had agreed to handle publicity work for Rs 23 lakh initially. He also took money during the shooting. When the film was ready for release, he told the director that if he asked for accounts, he would ensure the film was de-promoted."

The KGF star's mother further said, "We remained silent and asked him for accounts after the shooting was completed. The accused again threatened the director and blackmailed him for more money. In this background, we obtained an injunction order from the court and lodged a police complaint."

Pushpa also asserted that the film was completed a year ago. But the accused Swarnalatha and Guru threatened the director, claiming they had media connections and could create negative stories about her and the director. Pushpa has submitted all documents related to the threats to the police. They have also submitted to the Film Chamber of Commerce and the PR Association in Bengaluru. "Since we come from a celebrity family, we do not want complications, so we filed a police complaint," Pushpa added.

Pushpa also revealed that the blackmail began one week before the film's release. Until now, the accused has not given any account of how the money was spent. "His two associates spread propaganda claiming they did not receive any payment from Yash and his family. When the film was released, negative propaganda was circulated. Many others have also been cheated by him, but they are afraid to come forward," Pushpa concluded.