'KGF' star Yash plans big surprise for son Yatharv's first birthday

'KGF' star Yash's son Yatharv turns one year old tomorrow on October 30. He had grand plans for the big day, but COVID-19 interrupted with that. However, Yash is still planning a big surprise for his son Yatharva as it would be his first birthday party.

A source close to the actor informed, “Yash has personally been planning Yatharv’s birthday for sometime now. He wanted to celebrate it in the grandest of ways possible but also keeping in mind the limitations due to the restrictions of social distancing. It will be a get together at his house with close ones in presence. From decor to dishes, gifts and clothes everything has been looked after by Yash himself.”

Yash had organized a grand birthday party for his daughter Arya's birthday too. He had hosted a carnival themed party and its major attraction was the massive five tier cake.

On the work front, the actor resumed shooting for the sequel of his 2018 super hit film 'KGF'. The shooting was put on hold due to the pandemic but the actors are now back on sets, taking all necessary precautions too.

'KGF: Chapter 2' introduces Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Dutt, who was going to be roped in for the original film itself, plays the role of the antagonist Adheera in the second chapter of the film series. The actor is going to join the sets after recovering from cancer completely.

Yash, a popular name in the Kannada film industry, has not yet announced being part of a Hindi film. KGF, shot in Kannada, was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.