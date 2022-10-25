KGF star Yash celebrates Diwali with family, heartwarming photos go viral

Yash

KGF star Yash is a family-loving person and believes in cherishing the moment with his loved ones. Unlike other stars, who throw lavish parties on Diwali, Rocky Bhai aka Yash celebrated the festival of lights in his own small world, his house.

The actor shared a post that has two photos of the actor, his wife Ridhima Pandit, and their kids (son Yatharv, and daughter Arya) lighting up sparkles, and welcoming the new year. Yash shared the post with his wishes for the fans, and wrote, "Moments that matter the most...Happy Deepavali from ours to yours."

Within 30 minutes of his upload, Yash's post got over 700K likes and several comments. A user wrote, "Rocky bhaiiiiii big fan." Another fan wrote, "Sir big fan of yours... Happy diwali to you and your family." A netizen wrote, "Hpy Diwali Rocky Bhai." Another user wrote, "Enjoy dewali with your families broo."

Born Naveen Kumar Gowda, Yash has become a bonafide pan-India superstar after the blockbuster success of his last theatrical release KGF Chapter 2 which smashed records at the box office, becoming the third-highest grossing movie in the history of Indian cinema behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Early this October, a photo is going viral across the internet in which Yash is seen posing with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who holds the world record of winning the maximum number of World Championship titles tied with the German racing driver Michael Schumacher, at the tactical shooting facility Taran Tactical, founded by American sports shooter and world champion Taran Butler. The picture has been shared by Ryan Pettijohn who works at the facility. He is also seen in the photo along with the Hollywood actress Ella Balinska, who has featured in films like Resident Evil and Charlie’s Angels.

After KGF, Yash will soon be seen in KVM Productions' untitled next. KGF Chapter 3 is also in the pipeline.