KGF star BS Avinash meets with road accident in Bengaluru

Kannada film star B S Avinash, who was also seen in the KGF series, met with a road accident in Bengaluru. A container collided with his car in the city, fortunately, he escaped unhurt.

Sharing the details about the incident, Avinash wrote, “At around 6:05 am on Wednesday, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time. As I was driving towards the gym, I had a green light near the Anil Kumble circle but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car.”

He continued, “Extremely grateful to my family and friends who mean as much family who stoor right behind me during the entire process, our extremely efficient police force, rto and our friends at Sundaram motors. Seeing such outpouring love feels overwhelming and genuinely makes me feel very lucky to have been blessed with the best. Thankyou, every grateful.”

