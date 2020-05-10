'KGF' makers to sue local Telugu channel for telecasting film illegally

The makers of 'KGF' have decided to sue a local Telugu channel for broadcasting their movie illegally. The TV channel, Every^ did not own the intellectual property rights to broadcast 'KGF' on their channel but did telecast Yash's movie anyway.

Sharing the news with an image of the channel telecasting 'KGF', the excutive producer Karthik Gowda tweeted, "A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same."

Here's his tweet:

A telugu local channel named #Every is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same. pic.twitter.com/UlxxguPWzg — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 8, 2020

The incident has occured even previously when a few local channels in Tamil Nadu telecasted movies illegally. The offices of these channels were also seized due to the same reason.

When released, 'KGF' was a massive success, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie grossed Rs. 20 crore in the two states itself. Soon after, the makers decided to shoot for a sequel and thus now the audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of 'KGF 2'. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles this time. Dutt plays the role of Yash's antagonist Adheera in 'KGF 2'. The movie, originally slated for July 30, 2020, release, is likely to be delayed owing to coronavirus lockdown situation.