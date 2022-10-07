Search icon
KGF Chapter 3: Srinidhi Shetty to return as Rocky's love Reena in Yash starrer? Actress reacts

KGF Chapter 3 is one of the much-awaited films among filmgoers, and even Srinidhi Shetty is excited to reprise her role of Reena.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Srinidhi Shetty

KGF Chapter 2 is the biggest blockbuster of 2022, and fans of superstar Yash are now eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 3. Srinidhi Shetty, who played Rocky's love Reena also opened up about the third instalment of the series. 

As we all know, Reena dies at the end of KGF Chapter 2, and her death initiates the mega climatic clash of Rocky VS Adheera (Sanjay Dutt). Recently, Shetty commenced an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram. One of her fans asked, "KGF 3 will u be there?? Pleasee we want Reena back in KGF 3 (crying and heart emojis)."

Srinidhi replied to the question with a candid photo of herself and wrote, "Haha but I really don't know the answer! We gotta check with the main man, you know who PN (Prashanth Neel, director)."

Here's Srinidhi's reply

image
 

In the post-credit sequence of KGF 2, they teased the next chapter as a file named KGF Chapter 3. The premise revolves around Rocky's crimes in the United States of America being investigated following his death in the breathtaking climax of the prequel. 

 

Earlier in an interview with the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, Prashanth was asked if he is actually considering KGF Chapter 3 or if that last shot was just a tease to excite fans. The filmmaker replied, "There is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they've loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We don't know when, but we are gonna keep it going".

When asked if he already has an idea for the third part of the KGF franchise, Neel added, "Of course, we have an idea. We had an idea for it a long time back actually, but right now we just want to take a big break and we will definitely come back to make that." Well, it seems that fans would have to wait for much longer for KGF Chapter 3." KGF Chapter 2 was released in cinemas on April 14. 

