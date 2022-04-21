KGF Chapter 2: Yash thanks audiences for film's success with emotional message

Yash

KGF Chapter 2 leading star Yash is gratified by the audience's love and the film's super success. The actor shared a reel where he thanked everyone for loving his latest actioner and he explained his journey of 'faith' with a story.

In the video, Yash narrates an anecdote where he says “There was a small village which was facing a situation of drought for quite some time so the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers but there was one boy who turned out with an umbrella. Some called it overconfidence but eventually you know what that was - Faith."

Yash further continued, "I am like that Little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day. and I am in a situation where thankyou is big enough but still, I would like to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart. On behalf of the entire KGF team, I would like to say that we are very grateful. I hope you are enjoying the film and continue enjoying it. In the end, I would like to say that, your heart is my territory."



Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 had started showing its magic on the audience's mind and at the box office, much before its release with advance booking going over the roof and setting records.

Now, within just a week of its release, KGF Chapter 2 has maintained its consistency in breaking the records and zoomed past Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office. As per film industry tracker and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF Chapter 2 has swiftly zoomed past the Rs 700 crore mark globally. "#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past Rs 700 cr milestone mark," he wrote on Twitter.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj in primary roles