KGF Chapter 2: Yash starrer becomes FASTEST film to breach Rs 50 crore gross mark at Kerala box office

KGF Chapter 2 Kerala box office collection/File photo

Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 is currently making headlines for all the right reasons. The blockbuster hit film starring actor Yash has been creating one box office record after another. Recently, KGF Chapter 2 become the fastest film ever to reach the Rs 50 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office.

Film industry tracker and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan informed in a tweet on Monday that KGF Chapter 2 had become the fastest film ever to breach the Rs 50 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office after achieving similar records for Rs 20 crore, Rs 30 crore, and Rs 40 crore milestones.

"#KGFChapter2 creates HISTORY at the Kerala Box Office. Becomes the FASTEST film ever to reach ₹50 cr gross mark in the state after achieving similar records for ₹20 cr, ₹30 cr, ₹40 cr milestones," he tweeted.

READ: KGF Chapter 2: Yash showered with kisses as he celebrates with director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kiragandur

In another tweet, he listed the films that have previously breached the

Rs 50 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office.

"₹50 cr+ grossers at the Kerala Box Office. #Pulimurugan [2016] #Baahubali2 [2017] #Lucifer [2019] #KGFChapter2 [2022 - FASTEST]," he wrote on Twitter.

Check out his tweets below:

#KGFChapter2 creates HISTORY at the Kerala Box Office.



Becomes the FASTEST film ever to reach ₹50 cr gross mark in the state after achieving similar records for ₹20 cr, ₹30 cr, ₹40 cr milestones. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 25, 2022



Meanwhile, at the global box office, KGF Chapter 2 has entered the elite Rs 900 crore club and become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The top six films on the list are namely Dangal,

Baahubali2, RRR, BajrangiBhaijaan, SecretSuperstar, and PK, in that order.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.