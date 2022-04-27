KGF Chapter 2: Yash says 'the world is our territory' as he talks about film's success, spill the beans about KGF 3

Yash, KGF Chapter 2/Twitter

With a smashing entry at the box office, KGF Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash in the lead role of Rocky, has been winning hearts across the globe. Breaking box office records with every succeeding day, KGF Chapter 2 has left the moviegoers impressed with its flawless direction, catchy dialogues, screenplay and powerful performances. From the magnetic on-screen appearance of 'Rocky Bhai' aka Rocking Star Yash to the mind-blowing songs, KGF Chapter 2 is touted to be a complete package of mass entertainment for the audience.

The film is not only being showered with moolah but also a lot of love from fans worldwide.

In a recent interview with Variety, Rocking star Yash spoke about the film's success, spilled the beans on the sequel -- KGF Chapter 3 (KGF 3), and shed light on the "potential of Indian cinema going international and the world looking to India."

Those who've watched the film know that the end credits of KGF Chapter 2 contain a hint at a third chapter. Speaking about the possibility of a sequel, Yash told Variety, "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth." He added, "There are a lot of things which we couldn't do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it's just an idea. And we've just left it there right now."

Elaborating on why a KGF that was never meant to be in two parts, eventually became a two-part movie, and how it was a gamble that the makers had to take, the report in Variety states that director Prashanth Neel decided to split the film in two because "he felt that some scenes were being rushed" and the emotional aspect needed expanding" in order to win the Indian audience.

"The best portions were in the second half, which is Chapter 2. So I was worried about Chapter 1 – if that had not worked, we would never make Chapter 2. That was the gamble we had to take,” said Yash while speaking to the publication.

Speaking about the potential of Indian cinema going international and the world looking to India, Yash said that he is aware of the fact they (world) has a "lot of technology and budgets", however, he mentioned, "but sometimes it's not just about that, it's about the content".

He further said that the world audience "wants to see different things, they also want to see other cultures, they want to see our heroes."

"The kind of market we have got here in India now, that is definitely something everybody wants to capture. And we have another market outside that is untapped,” he added. "If the product is good and the people accept it, then you get these numbers. So the world is our territory," Yash concluded.