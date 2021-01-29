Headlines

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

DNA TV Show: Hardeep Nijjar’s murder a state-sponsored act or result of Canadian gang war?

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

'KGF: Chapter 2': Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer to release in theatres on THIS date

Earlier, in a surprise move, the makers of the film dropped the upcoming movie's teaser on January 7, a day ahead of when it was previously scheduled.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2021, 06:59 PM IST

As promised, the makers of much-awaited film 'KGF: Chapter 2', an upcoming Kannada period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and starring actor Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tondon, announced the release date of the movie on Friday.

Through social media, the makers and artists released a new poster of the film and announced that the much-anticipated movie will be releasing in theatres on July 16, 2021. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, in a surprise move, the makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' dropped the upcoming film's teaser on January 7, a day ahead of when it was previously scheduled to be released. the teaser was supposed to be a gift on the occasion of lead actor Yash's birthday which falls on January 8. Initially, the teaser was set to release on Friday January 8 at 10:18 am to mark the 35th birthday celebrations of Yash. However, it was reported that to avoid any video leak, the makers thought it was wise to drop the teaser hours before it's official launch.

In the over 2-minute teaser, the viewers could see the large-scale on which the film has been shot while it also gave a glimpse of several characters including those of Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and of course, Yash. 

The only dialogue in the teaser is that in the voice of Yash. He says, "Powerful people make powerful places...powerful."

However, the teaser of the KGF sequel begins with the promise that Yash's Rocky makes to his dying mother -- that he won't die in poverty. 

After a watch at the teaser, one can say that Rocky is prepared to do all he can, to bring down hellfire to protect the place that satisfies his hunger for power. Yash is seen single-handedly taking down an enemy camp with the help of a machine gun.

Talking about the plot of the film, the first instalment of KGF franchise focussed on Rocky killing Garuda to free the Kolar gold mine from his control. The latter was a savage and dominating personality who exploited his slaves. Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt in the sequel) who stayed away from the mine because of Garuda will be seen going head to head with Yash's Rocky in chapter two with Garuda now out of the way.

