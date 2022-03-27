KGF Chapter 2: Yash's reply on his film clashing with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast will win you over

Rocking star Yash finally opened up on his upcoming much-awaited actioner KGF Chapter 2 with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Yash and team KGF 2 launched their trailer in a grand way in Banglore, and during the press conference, a reporter asked Yash to react to his film clashing with another biggie Beast. Yash instantly took the mic and said, "Don't make these comparisons. He (Vijay) has done so much for the cinema. He is a senior to me. This is not an election, it is cinema. It’s not KGF 2 VS Beast... it is KGF 2 and Beast. I have huge respect for Vijay sir, and I will definitely watch Beast." He continued and expressed his wish, "I'm sure fans of Vijay sir will definitely love KGF 2. Let's watch both films and celebrate Indian cinema."

READ KGF Chapter 2: Yash recalls how Sanjay Dutt shot film while battling lung cancer, calls him 'fighter'

See, that's how you win the hearts of people. The South Indian cinemagoers are too possessive about their actors, and usually, they fight for their Thalaiva, Thalapathy, Darling on social media. There are fan clubs of these superstars who tried to pin down the other actor's films on the digital world. But, after Yash's thought-provoking kind words, we are sure that Vijay's fans will consider his opinion seriously, and rather than mud-slinging KGF, they will celebrate both the film during the release.

Later, Yash even recalled how Sanjay worked hard on the film, even while battling lung cancer. Yash said, "Sanju sir... you are a true fighter. I have witnessed it up close. We all know that he has seen all sorts of ups and downs in life, but he is so down to earth and humble. The way he committed himself to this project... even while going through all (health scare)... we all know that. I was scared. I was instructing the team to be careful (while filming action scenes), but he (Sanjay) came and told me 'please don't insult me, I will do it, I want to do it, I want to give my best.'He has taken the movie to another level." KGF Chapter 2 will hit big screens with Beast on 14 April.