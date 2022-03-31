KGF Chapter 2: Yash's character Rocky is inspired from THIS superstar, reveals director Prashanth Neel

Rocking Star Yash is all set to raise the benchmark at the Indian box office with KGF Chapter 2. The movie's trailer has already broken digital records, and fans couldn't get enough of classy gangster Rocky. Well, Yash has certainly made Rocky a popular character, but do you know the inspiration behind this character? Who inspired director Prashanth Neel to create this big bad gangster Rocky? Let's check out

READ: KGF Chapter 2: Yash's reply on his film clashing with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast will win you over

Recently, during the trailer launch, director Prashanth Neel revealed that he is fond of masala entertainers from the '70s, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has played a crucial role in sketching Rocky. "When we started making this series, the first reference was to make a movie like what Amitabh Bachchan sir used to make back then. I'm very influenced by 'angry-young-man' cinema, and I'm trying to replicate something like that. The director continued, "However, I can't get anywhere close to Manmohan Desai, and the Sippys, but I'm trying my best to stay close in that vicinity." Even Yash said that he used to watch Hindi movies, not as much as Prashanth, but even he believes in these masala entertainers. "We are inspired by thought and that kind of cinema. I like watching these films that can give me hope, or a kick. Yash further said, "I believe in these larger-than-life cinemas over the slice-of-life."

Yash's film will clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Yash reacted to his film clashing with Beast, and said, "Don't make these comparisons. He (Vijay) has done so much for the cinema. He is a senior to me. This is not an election, it is cinema. It’s not KGF 2 VS Beast... it is KGF 2 and Beast. I have huge respect for Vijay sir, and I will definitely watch Beast." He continued and expressed his wish, "I'm sure fans of Vijay sir will definitely love KGF 2. Let's watch both films and celebrate Indian cinema."