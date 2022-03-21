'KGF Chapter 2': Yash releases the power-packed first song 'Toofan' - WATCH

Superstar Yash aka Rocky is back with the action-entertainer 'KGF Chapter 2', one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The Prashanth Neel directorial, set to release in cinemas worldwide on April 14, is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster 'KGF Chapter 1', the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time with collections of approximately Rs 250 crores.

Yash took to his Instagram handle and released the lyrical video of the power-packed first single titled 'Toofan' from the upcoming film. The upbeat song has been composed by Ravi Basrur, written by Shabbir Ahamad, and sung by multiple singers including Brijesh Shandilya, Mohan Krishna, Laxman Datta Naik, Saaj Bhatt, Santhosh Venky, and Ravi Basrur himself along with others. The energetic beats and the unbeatable rhythm of the track perfectly match the saga of Rocky, the legendary warrior who fights against all odds to emerge as a true victor.

'KGF Chapter 1', known for its immersive storyline, top-notch special effects, was filled with top-class action sequences at par with global standards, world-class cinematography, and the brilliant performance by Yash who became synonymous with his on-screen persona 'Rocky'. The much-awaited sequel 'KGF Chapter 2' promises to carry the legacy ahead and surpass itself with a heavyweight ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.



The Yash-led upcoming sequel will be presented and distributed in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films, owned by Ravina Tandon's husband Anil Thadani. 'KGF 2', produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production house Hombale Films, will also release in dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam along with its original Kannada version. Fans are keenly awaiting the film's trailer, which will be released on March 27, 2022.