KGF Chapter 2: Yash recalls KGF Chapter 1 clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, praises King Khan

Starring Yash as Rocky Bhai, 'KGF Chapter 2' is among the most awaited Indian films of this year. Arriving in theatres on April 14, it is the sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', which turned out to be a massive blockbuster and ended up as the highest-earning Kannada movie of all time. The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.

Superstar Yash is currently on a promotional spree for the upcoming film and during an interview, the actor talked about the first's film clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' in 2018 which was also released on December 21 in 2018. Speaking to Indian Express, Yash said that he always knew their movie would do well, irrespective of the other film. He added that he never thinks about box office clashes, holidays, and release dates since it is beyond his control.

He further mentioned that if his movie performs well at the box office, it is only because of his film and has nothing to do with another release. Heaping praises on King Khan, Yash added to the media portal, "Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, I have been admiring his work and like him so much. For us we have done our movie, it is good and releasing on so and so date, please watch that movie, that’s where it ends".



READ | KGF Chapter 2 FIRST movie review out: Yash starrer delivers 'king-size entertainment', says UAE-based critic

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif opposite SRK, 'Zero' had tanked at the box office and ended up as a commercial and critical failure. On the other hand, 'KGF Chapter 1' had triumphed the former film in the Hindi belt also and the sequel is set for a thunderous opening across India.