KGF Chapter 2: Yash recalls how Sanjay Dutt shot film while battling lung cancer, calls him 'fighter'

KGF Chapter 2 trailer has already become a rage, and the leading star Yash is massively impressed by the film's baddie Sanjay Dutt. During the massive trailer launch in Bangalore, Yash acknowledged Sanjay's addition to the franchise and said that he is an admirer of the actor.

Yash even recalled how Sanjay worked hard on the film, even while battling lung cancer. Yash said, "Sanju sir... you are a true fighter. I have witnessed it up close. We all know that he has seen all sorts of ups and downs in life, but he is so down to earth and humble. The way he committed himself to this project... even while going through all (health scare)... we all know that. I was scared. I was instructing the team to be careful (while filming action scenes), but he (Sanjay) came and told me 'please don't insult me, I will do it, I want to do it, I want to give my best.'He has taken the movie to another level."

Watch the trailer

In KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist Adheera, who rages war against Rocky (Yash) and he wishes to overtake Kolar Gold Fields. The KGF Chapter 2 trailer gives a glimpse of the epic war between Rocky (Yash), Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon). As expected the film's first look will leave you craving for more, as it is full of eye-popping action, filled with an adrenaline rush, pitch-perfect machoism, and Ravi Basrur's hair-raising background score. Rocky's one-liner, "Violence, violence, violence... I don't like it, I avoid. But... violence likes me...I can't avoid," will be a rage on social media.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.