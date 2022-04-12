KGF Chapter 2 premiere show in France SOLD OUT, new show added

KGF was no ordinary feat for Yash and its makers. With the film having broken long-standing records since its release in 2018, the expectation from KGF Chapter 2 is skyrocketing. With KGF Chapter 2 gearing up for its release on April 14 and solid advance booking that predicts a massive opening day collection at the box office, one can only wonder if the Yash-starrer is all set to create new worldwide box office records and perform even better than the recent blockbuster hit RRR.

Meanwhile, as per a tweet by renowned trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 premiere show in France has been sold out. However, keeping in view the craze around the film, a new show has been added, the tweet informed.

"#KGFChapter2 Tamil craze goes beyond TN Borders..France premiers sold out and added new show..," read Ramesh Bala's tweet.

READ: KGF Chapter 2 FIRST movie review out: Yash starrer delivers 'king-size entertainment', says UAE-based critic

On the other hand, giving insight into how eagerly fans are waiting to watch KGF Chapter 2 in theatres, film and trade analyst Manobala Vijayanalan listed the most anticipated Indian movies and shows with KGF Chapter 2 claiming the top spot.

The tweet read, "Most Anticipated Indian movies & shows

#KGFChapter2 - 54.6%

#Beast - 21.7%

#Jersey - 5%

#Runway34 - 4.7%

#SherShivraj - 3.1%

#Heropanti2 - 3.1%

#SaunkanSaunkne - 2.8%

#TheConversion - 2.0%

#Thar - 1.6%

#JanaGanaMana - 1.3%."

Check out the tweets here:

#KGFChapter2 Tamil craze goes beyond TN Borders..



France premiers sold out and added new show..



pic.twitter.com/tFMLCgiMcl — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 11, 2022

Recently, KGF actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel interacted with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar where they talked about the process of developing KGF into the big name that it is today.

During the conversation, Prashanth mentioned that KGF’s 8 year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker said, "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today”. Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

Adding more to the discussion, he said, "Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter."

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.