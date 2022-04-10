KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel reveals one major difference between both parts

Yash starred action-packed 'KGF Chapter 2' is one of the most awaited films this year. It is the sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time that was released in December 2018 and emerged as a cult hit across the nation. Prashanth Neel is the man of the moment as the filmmaker has helmed both the parts and is eagerly looking forward to the release of 'KGF Chapter 2' on April 14.

The KGF team, including Yash, Prashanth, and its leading actress Srinidhi Shetty are on a promotional spree. The newest entrants in the upcoming film, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are also heading out with them for the promotions. On Saturday, April 9, while interacting with the media in Bengaluru, Neel revealed the key difference between both parts.

As per the report in Deccan Herald, Prashanth said that the conflicts are more and bigger in the upcoming film. "In the first part, Rocky had one man to beat, and he was Garuda. Now, he has taken over the KGF. You are talking about one of the precious pieces of land on earth and you cannot hold on to something that is so prime and not pay for it. If there is nobody to fight for a place then it’s not worth it", he was quoted telling the reporters as per the news portal.

Prashanth even added that politics will have a big role to play in the story as Yash will face government interference after occupying the illegal mines in KGF. He stated that the same has been depicted through Raveena's character Ramika Sen, who portrays the Indian Prime Minister in the film. He concluded by saying that 'Chapter 2' will be more intense than its prequel.



'KGF Chapter 2', produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production house Hombale Films, will also release in dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam along with its original Kannada version. The Hindi version is being presented and distributed in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films, owned by Ravina Tandon's husband Anil Thadani.