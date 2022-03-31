KGF Chapter 2: Yash aka Rocky Bhai's world introduced as KGFVerse on metaverse

'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Yash aka Superstar Rocky, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles, blew audiences’ minds with an explosive trailer last week. Touted as one of the most awaited films this year, the franchise has now set its sights on the Metaverse, by introducing the world to ‘KGFverse’. Fans of Yash can now explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya - ‘KGFverse’ in the Metaverse.

Reciprocating the love received from the fans of the franchise, KGFverse is a digital avatar-based universe dedicated to these fans. Unveiling in parts, in the days to come, the makers are enabling the fan community to build a series of virtual environments and games as an extension of the franchise into the Metaverse.

Starting with owning the tokens of El-Dorado (the book on which the KGF franchise is based), fans can become part of an exclusive club that gives them access to avatars, props, land parcels, and other memorabilia from the movie in the form of NFTs. Members will also get exclusive access to other NFTs, surprise airdrops, and the opportunity to attend in-person events of the movie.

The makers introduced the KGFverse on their social media handles. Taking to its Twitter account, the production company Hombale Films wrote, "#Metaverse is going to be Rocky Bhai's world soon. Get ready for a grand entry. Stay tuned as the sale goes live on April 7th. #KGFVerse: https://movies.lysto.io #KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms".



READ | KGF Chapter 2: Karan Johar calls trailer 'extraordinary', compliments Yash for his 'swag'



Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.