KGF Chapter 2: With Rs 676 crore, Yash's actioner BEATS Baahubali's lifetime collection

KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection is on a rampage mode, and just like Rocky bhai, the film is heading like a 'monster' at the box office. After breaking multiple records, the film has surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Begining lifetime collection and the film has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing film in India.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabala tweeted about KGF 2 worldwide collection and said, "#KGF2 with Rs 676.80 cr BEATS #Baahubali's lifetime gross of Rs 650 cr to become the 8th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time."

Here's the tweet

#KGF2 with 676.80 cr BEATS #Baahubali's lifetime gross of 650 cr to become the 8th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time. April 20, 2022

This is another remarkable feat by team KGF. The Yash-led pan-India action flick KGF Chapter 2 is having a phenomenal run at the box office not just in India, but abroad also. The tickets for the Prashanth Neel directorial are selling like hotcakes, and the film has emerged as one of the most successful films of recent time. Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.



KGF Chapter 2 overtook Vijay's Beast, and the latter has faced rejection even in Vijay's dominated territories. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast has met with a mixed response from the critics and the audience. Though one half of the audience has been awestruck by Vijay's action-packed performance, the other half has found the story to be too predictable and boring.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.