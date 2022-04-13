KGF Chapter 2: With more than 10,000 screens, Yash's film to touch 100-crore mark on day 1

It seems like KGF Chapter 2 will surpass every expectation, and the film is destined to set benchmarks that will be untouched for a few years. As we are a few hours away from witnessing the next chapter in Rocky Bhai's saga, the film business is expected to open on an unprecedented note. As per the trade analysts Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 will earn Rs 100 crores on its first day itself, and that too, from domestic markets. Till now, the movie has earned a whopping Rs 65 crores from advance booking.

#KGFChapter2 65 crs adv booking already..



Day 1 100+ Crs opening loading.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 13, 2022

Even Rohit Jaiswal confirmed that KGF Chapter 2 will be the biggest opener post-pandemic, and tweeted, "In every good property across Hindi belt #KGF2 shows for all day are nearly SOLD OUT… In B tier properties its nearly 60%+…… Expecting a mind boggling current sales all India…#KGFChapter2 in Hindi all set to take the BIGGEST OPENING POST PANDEMIC.

In every good property across Hindi belt #KGF2 shows for all day are nearly SOLD OUT… In B tier properties its nearly 60%+…… Expecting a mind boggling current sales all India….. #KGFChapter2 in Hindi all set to take the BIGGEST OPENING POST PANDEMIC…. #Yash #YashBoss — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 13, 2022

Today, Thalapath Vijay's Beast opened with a mixed to negative reception, and this has benefited Yash's film. Rohit confirmed with his tweet that showtimes from Beast have been transferred to KGF 2, and this indicates a dark fate for Vijay's film.

Shows of #KGF2 increased in #TamilNadu post Mixed to negative word of mouth for #Beast….. — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 13, 2022

Talking about screen count, Taran Adarsh confirmed the massive screen count and tweeted that the film will release on more than 10,000 screens worldwide. In North India, the film has been allotted more than 4,400 screens, whereas, in South India, the film has captured more than 2,600 screens. Overseas, the south Indian version has got 2900 screens, and the Hindi version got 1100 screens.

Prashanth Neel's directorial stars Kannada's Rocking Star Yash, with Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. The film will release tomorrow in 5 languages, and it is a direct sequel to 2018's blockbuster hit KGF Chapter 1.

