'KGF: Chapter 2' team wishes Sanjay Dutt on 62nd birthday with new poster of Adheera

Actor Sanjay Dutt turns 62 today, July 29. And to wish the star on his special day, the makers of his much-anticipated film 'KGF: Chapter 2' unveiled a new poster of the actor's character in the film -- Adheera.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the film which stars Yash in the lead role. Directed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is likely to release in December, however, there has been no official announcement about the film's release. Although, Yash and the makers had made it quite clear earlier this year that they will not opt for the OTT route.

Meanwhile, the new poster released by the makers of the upcoming multilingual film 'KGF: Chapter 2' shows Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera in all his glory walking in style while holding a sword in his hand and resting it on one of his shoulders. Sanjay Dutt clad in heavy armour, sporting dreadlocks teamed with black frames and oozing truckload of swag is what the new poster is all about.

Taking to their social media handle, Excel Entertainment shared the poster and wrote alongside it, "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me" - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay"

Sanjay Dutt too shared the poster on Twitter and thanked the KGF team and his fans for the birthday wishes. He wrote, "Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait! @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms."

'KGF: Chapter 2' is the sequel to Yash's 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar in important roles.