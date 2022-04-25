KGF Chapter 2: Yash showered with kisses as he celebrates with director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kiragandur

Yash, Prashanth Neel, Vijay Kiragandur celebrate KGF Chapter 2's success/Twitter

The entire team of KGF Chapter 2 has been basking in the film's massive worldwide success. From becoming the fastest film (Hindi version) to enter the Rs 250 crore mark, claiming the seventh spot on the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time to slowly inching towards breaking the domestic records of War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, KGF Chapter 2 has certainly been the box office monster that the makers claimed it would be.

And now, with the record-setting numbers and impressive performance at the box office, it's only fair that the team celebrates the film's success in their own way.

Recently, actor Yash joined his team, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur, for a celebration as they all basked in the film's success.

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 11: Yash starrer is UNSTOPPABLE, enters Rs 900 crore club

Sharing the photos from the intimate success bash, the production house, Hombale Films wrote on Twitter, "It’s just the beginning

#KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur."

In what looks like a private celebration at a beachside, Yash is being showered with kisses from his director and producer as the trio share the happy moment together. In front, on a table one can spot a cake with the words 'KGF...It's just the beginning' written on it.

Check out the photos here:



While fans have been going gaga about KGF Chapter 2 and Yash's performance in the film, these photos of the trio celebrating the film's success has been going viral on social media.

Taking notice of the now-viral pictures, some netizens pointed out that the trio -- Yash, Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur, had celebrated the success of KGF: Chapter 1 in an identical fashion four years ago.

KGF: Chapter 2 hit theatres on April 14. The film was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Currently, the global box office gross of the film is over Rs 880 crores.