KGF Chapter 2 star Yash turns into a tiger for his kids in adorable video

Yash/Instagram

South superstar Yash, who is basking in the success of his recently released blockbuster Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 2, is married to Radhika Pandit and the couple has two little kids, a four-year-old daughter Ayra and a three-year-old son Yatharv. The actor often shares adorable videos with them on his social media.

In the latest such clip that the Googly actor shared on his Instagram on Wednesday, May 11, Yash is seen spending quality time with his kids as he roars like a tiger and surprises two little munchkins. He captioned the video, "A 'Wild' start to our Wednesday!" and it quickly went viral on the internet.

His son Yatharv can be seen saying in the video, "I am a big bad wolf and dinosaur", to which Yash says "Ayra and Dada are scared, now Dada is becoming a tiger" before he turns into a tiger. Hearing him roar, his son runs away while he is laughing with his daughter.

Netizens have poured in their love in the comments section with many Instagram users dropping red hearts emojis. One even mentioned his character name in the KGF series and wrote, "Rocky is the single name to get sacred". The video has been watched by more than 5 million people and liked by more than 1 million people, as of now.



Talking about the mammoth success of KGF Chapter 2, the film is simply unstoppable as it has collected over Rs 1,100 crore at the global box office and has turned out to be the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Apart from Yash, the actioner also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and Archana Jois in the leading roles.