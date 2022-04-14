Throwback Thursday: When KGF Chapter 2 star Yash turned into an auto-driver to promote his 2009 film

Superstar Yash is the man of the moment as his latest release KGF Chapter 2, the sequel to the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time KGF Chapter 1, has opened to a staggering response at the box office across the world. It is poised to break the records of the recent blockbuster SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR.

Amid the euphoria over his national stardom, an old video is going viral on the internet in which Yash can be seen driving an auto. This was a part of the promotions for the 2009 Kannada flick Kallara Santhe which starred Yash and Hariprriya in the lead roles. His character Somu played an auto-rickshaw driver in the film as well

As part of a contest on a popular radio station, Yash was supposed to pick the winning girl for an auto-ride around the city of Bengaluru. However, Yash decided not to disappoint the other two ladies and made all the three girls sit behind him for an auto ride in Karnataka's capital.

A Twitter user shared the video on the micro-blogging website and wrote, "Then- Drived auto for his next movie promotion. Now :- Entire India waiting for his next movie like a hell..!". The clip has since then gone viral on the internet with netizens praising the humility of the KGF series actor.

Then:- Drived auto for his next movie pramotion

Now :- Entire India waiting for his next movie like a hell..! @TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS #KGF2InCinemas pic.twitter.com/71VybHVNdy April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Yash, in a recent interview, had talked about his career and how he became an actor. While speaking to IndiaToday.in the actor mentioned that he is from Mysore, and was born in Hassan where he grew up. Most of his childhood was spent in Mysore. He was from a middle-class family, his father was a BMTC bus driver, mother was a housewife.



READ | KGF Chapter 2 Twitter review: Moviegoers call film 'epic', 'unmissable', describe Yash's swag as 'unimaginable'

However, he always wanted to become an actor. He stated, “I used to like the extra attention you get as an actor, seeti bajana and all. I used to participate in a lot of fancy dress competitions, and I used to dance. That gave me a lot of happiness. That's how it started. And got me here.”