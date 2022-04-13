KGF Chapter 2 star Yash reveals he shares personal bond with RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR

Superstar Yash, who is juggling between cities as a part of 'KGF Chapter 2' promotions, publicised his upcoming magnum opus at Hyderabad recently. Speaking at the event, the actor, seen in Kannada movies, revealed that he has a special bond with a few Telugu celebrities, the most notable of which are 'RRR' actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Yash, who spoke highly of 'RRR', revealed that he was thrilled to bits watching SS Rajamouli's blockbuster on the big screen. "Whenever I am in Hyderabad on shooting-related trips, Ram Charan sends homemade food", the actor revealed. Speaking about Jr NTR, Yash said that he had visited NTR`s home a couple of times.

Adding further, Yash said that NTR personally invited him for dinner and the way his family, especially his mother treated him was something else. "I will never forget the hospitality by NTR's family, for the rest of my life. NTR`s mother especially is a sweetheart and received me so well. I guess it is the Kannada factor that helped us bond stronger. NTR's mom belongs to Karnataka and hence could communicate well with me", Yash said.

During his media interactions, Yash was even asked about expectations from his upcoming film and whether or not he thinks 'KGF Chapter 2' will be able to break the record set by RRR. The 'Masterpiece' actor answered that he never thinks of breaking records instead he's only interested in creating new ones. "Whoever comes after us also they should set a new benchmark so we can aim at bigger things, that how I look at things," the actor said.



Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF Chapter 2' arrives in cinemas on April 14. Apart from Yash, the much-anticipated film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.



(With inputs from IANS)