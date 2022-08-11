Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash recalls his early days when his 'self-confidence' was misunderstood as 'arrogance'

Yash recently attended an event in Mysuru where he talked about his early days when his self-confidence was misunderstood as arrogance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash recalls his early days when his 'self-confidence' was misunderstood as 'arrogance'
Yash/File photo

Yash gained nationwide popularity after his swag and screen presence rocked KGF Chapter 1 in 2018 and with KGF Chapter 2 becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year, with collections of around Rs 1250 crore, Yash has become one of the most desirable actors for the producers and filmmakers across India.

On Thursday, August 11, the Kannada superstar attended the Youth Festival of the University of Mysore at Maharaja College grounds as part of the Independence Day celebrations in the city. The actor gave an inspiring speech to the students while also recalling how his self-confidence was misunderstood as arrogance in his early days.

As per a report in IndianExpress.com, Yash talked about the popularity of Kannada cinema and said, "Everyone should have a crazy amount of self-confidence. Would you have ever believed the kind of respect that Kannada cinema is enjoying across India was possible to achieve earlier? I don’t have any hesitation to talk about it. Because there should always be positive energy around."

READ | Naga Chaitanya reacts to Aamir Khan saying that Laal Singh Chaddha 'got saved' by averting a clash with Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 | Exclusive

"When I spoke with self-confidence like this a few years ago, some may have thought I was arrogant. Let me tell you something, when everything you talk, think, and do is good, all the rest of the things will fall in place. You will find a group of people who also believe in good. One man cannot do anything. Join forces with good people", he continued as per the portal.

Advising students on how to achieve success in life, Yash concluded, "I didn’t make any drastic changes in my life. Simple changes make a world of difference. We think that to achieve something we should give up everything else in life and just focus on just one thing. But, that’s not true. Make little changes and you can achieve anything."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.