KGF Chapter 2 star Yash reacts to massive 25,650 sqft fan-art

What makes an actor a superstar? The love and support from fans. Kannada star Yash has become a nationwide sensation as Rocky Bhai, and KGF Chapter 2 is all set to amaze the actor's followers with a treat. Before the film hits the big screen, the die-hard fans of the actor have decided to celebrate his massive stardom and swag with a massive mosaic portrait. The Akhila Karnataka Rocking Star Yash fans association members used more than 2,000 books to make this poster which covers an area of 25,650 Sqft. This record-breaking portrait is 135×190ft in dimensions, and the final artwork justifies Yash's larger-than-life persona.

Here's the video

Big Bigger Biggest!!

We had planned for 120×170ft but it surpassed our expectations... We had to expand it to 135×190ft which covers an area of 25,650 Sqft which is the world record @TheNameIsYash#YashBOSS #KGF2 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/qJf0G0NhrK — Team Yash FC (@TeamYashFC) April 11, 2022

This mega-size portrait even caught Yash's attention, and he shared their hard work on his Twitter, acknowledged their love, and call them his family. Yash said, "My Fan(m)ily - My STRENGTH! Your Love and support is my power...The world is ours!"

Here's Yash's reply to fans' love

My Fan(m)ily - My STRENGTH!



Your Love and support is my power..



The world is ours! https://t.co/Om0eOXwwnm — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 13, 2022

Talking about KGF Chapter 2 day 1, the film is expected to collect a minimum of Rs 25 crores nett from the advance tickets, and it will surpass KGF 1 collection on the first day itself. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted about the monstrous pre-release buzz and said, "#KGFChapter2 (Hindi) Advance Booking crosses Rs 25 cr nett for the opening day... Film has recorded second highest advance booking of all time after #Baahubali2... Day-1 collection is going to surpass Rs 40 cr nett mark & will take a shot at 45-50 cr opening."

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Analysts predict Yash's film to beat RRR day 1 earnings

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also assured us exclusively that KGF Chapter 2 will surpass Rajamouli's RRR opening day, and the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) on the opening day itself. "KGF Chapter 1 Hindi version collected 40-45 crores in its lifetime, and going by the earth-shattering advance booking records, KGF Chapter 2 will definitely cross chapter 1 lifetime collection on the first day by earning a minimum of Rs 43-45 crores from North India."