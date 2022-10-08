KGF Chapter 2 star Yash poses with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, photo breaks the internet

Yash with Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Born Naveen Kumar Gowda, Yash has become a bonafide pan-India superstar after the blockbuster success of his last theatrical release KGF Chapter 2 which smashed records at the box office, becoming the third-highest grossing movie in the history of Indian cinema behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Now, a photo is going viral across the internet in which Yash is seen posing with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who holds the world record of winning the maximum number of World Championship titles tied with the German racing driver Michael Schumacher, at the tactical shooting facility Taran Tactical, founded by American sports shooter and world champion Taran Butler. The picture has been shared by Ryan Pettijohn who works at the facility. He is also seen in the photo along with the Hollywood actress Ella Balinska, who has featured in films like Resident Evil and Charlie’s Angels.

Earlier, on September 29, Yash shared a video from Taran Tactical in which he was seen practicing his shooting skills with the Hollywood action director JJ Perry. Along with posting the clip, the actor wrote, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry, what a fantastic day! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !!".

In an exciting action-packed scene in KGF Chapter 2, which occurs right after the interval, Yash's Rocky Bhai wipes out the entire gang of the antagonist Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. It became one of the most unforgettable sequences from the Prashanth Neel directorial released on April 14.

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the actioner KGF Chapter 2 stars Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the 1980s, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest Reena Desai, Rao Ramesh as CBI officer Kanneganti Raghavan, and Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi who narrates Rocky's story.