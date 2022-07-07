KGF Chapter 2 star Yash poses for special family photo, netizens claim them as 'rocking family'

Yash family photo

Kannada superstar Yash has become a nationwide sensation after KGF Chapter 2. Apart from being a stylish, dynamic actor, Yash is also a doting family man. His Instagram and Twitter posts always become a sensation. However this time, his wife actress Ridhima Pandit broke the internet. Yash's wife shared a family photo to celebrate the 500th Instagram post.

In the photo, handsome Yash, lovable Pandit is posing with their little bundles of joy, son Athrav and daughter Arya. Ridhima posted the picture with a caption that says, "A special one for my 500th pic!"

Here's the photo

As soon as Ridhima dropped the picture, several netizens savoured it by calling it 'the best thing on the internet.' A user asserted, "whether it is 500th or 5000th post, our excitement to see your new post will never change mam." Another user asserted, "Nice dada so cute fmly." A netizen added, "Made my day. You people have a lovely family and obviously lovelier smiles." Another netizen added, "A perfect family portrait! May God bless you Ma'am with Yash Sir always, with your beautiful kids, living happily ever after as a strong family." One of the netizen also stated, "Cute couples with cute childrens."

Previously in an interview with The Week, Yash revealed how he overcame his inferiority complex and transformed from a bus driver's son to a confident actor. He said, "That is my biggest achievement. It is not about my box-office numbers or the benefits I get being a star. I think every star is made in his head. The battle you have to fight is within you. People might term you as a small-town boy and say that your English is not good or the way you dress is below par. But I feel all of this can be learnt." KGF Chapter 2 is currently streaming online.