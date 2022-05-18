KGF Chapter 2 star Yash gets mocked by KRK, critic calls him 'Bhojpuri actor'

Yash-KRK

KGF Chapter 2 rocking star Yash has become a household name. Everyone knows Rocky bhai, and there is hardly anyone who isn't mesmerised by his impressive acting chops, and masculinity. However, self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal Raashid Khan has found a way to ridicule the actor and pass a malicious remark about him.

KRK on his Twitter shared an image of Yash from his pre-KGF days, where he is having a clean-shaven look. the Deshdrohi actor mocked his persona and took an indirect dig by comparing him to the Bhojpuri actor. KRK has not only mocked Yash, but with this comparison, he even took a sly dig at Bhojpuri artists. KRK wrote, "Bro @TheNameIsYash Aap Toh Bina beard Ke Ek Dum Bhojpuri actor Dikhte Ho. Wow! Superb!"

Here's his tweet

Bro @TheNameIsYash Aap Toh Bina beard Ke Ek Dum Bhojpuri actor Dikhte Ho. Wow! Superb! pic.twitter.com/UXotvBCxff — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 18, 2022

KRK always look upon mocking actors, directors, and their films. Earlier, KRK panned Yash's recent blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, but later on, he changed his views and deleted the negative review of the film. KRK has bashed Yash's film KGF Chapter 2 and called it "torture". KRK had even said that watching the film would be a "waste of money" and "time".

"Film #KGF2 is a Top class torture of 3hours. It is a wastage of money and time in the name of filmmaking. If this film will work at the box office then Bollywood is finished. Because if Bollywood will make such a film, then the film will be a sure shot disaster. Rating #AaaThoo!," KRK had tweeted.

On the work front, KRK has announced the sequel to his 2008 cringe-worthy film Deshdrohi 2, and netizens heavily trolled him. KRK promised that his film will be bigger than Baahubali, and that has left users in spilts. As far as KGF Chapter 2 is concerned, the film has collected more than Rs 1,200 crores worldwide, and it is still going strong.